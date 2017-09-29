TfL hail Uber CEO to London to discuss licence

Can the Uber CEO talk the company out of hot water?

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowkshahi and Transport for London (TfL) will meet next week to discuss the ride hailing firm’s licence.

After being in the job less than a month, Khosrowkshahi is facing Uber’s biggest test yet, as he meets with TfL boss Mike Brown following the department’s decision to rid Uber from the streets of London, last week.

The new CEO hopes to discuss the company’s operations, to come to an agreement to revoke the decision to ban Uber from the country’s Capital.

Just a week ago TfL gave the ride-hailing firm time on their licence, after coming to the decision of not renewing Uber’s licence after deeming it ‘not fit and proper’ to be operating, following a series of allegations and legal proceedings regarding sexual harassment and unfair working conditions.

Although Uber’s licence is due to expire this weekend, TfL gave the company 21 days to appeal the decision and during that time Uber can still operate across London.

Following the decision, Khosrowkshahi issued an apology to Londoner’s for the mistakes the company has made, vowing to “make things right” if Uber wins its appeal.

Khosrowkshahi said: “On behalf of everyone at Uber globally, I apologise for the mistakes we’ve made. We will appeal this decision on behalf of millions of Londoners, but we do so with the knowledge that we must change.”

Shortly after the decision had been made, Uber launched an online petition that now has over 800,000 digital signatures, which could leave Uber hopeful that TfL will revoke the decision to not renew their licence.

The decision ruled by TfL last week is risking 40,000 jobs across London and also made life harder for the 3.5million Uber users wishing to travel around London.

As a result TfL’s decision has driven rival companies such as Addison Lee to increase its drivers to take on Uber customers.

Khosrowkshahi will travel across to the Capital next week, hoping to leave the City with a licence in his pocket.