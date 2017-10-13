Uber granted stay of execution after filing TfL appeal

Londoners can still hail an Uber, after appeal documents have been filed.

Uber could continue to be hailed across London for another year after officially filing its appeal against Transport for London’s decision to revoke its London license.

Despite the decision from TfL, and Uber’s licence expiring on 30th September, Londoners will still be able to hail Uber cars until the full legal process is finalised, which could take up to a year or more.

Westminster magistrates court received legal papers from Uber this morning, outlining their appeal against TfL’s decision to remove its licence after the department ruled the popular ride-hailing firm wasn’t “fit and proper” to operate in London.

Following the ruling, Uber’s CEO Dara Khosrowshahi apologised to Londoners on behalf of the company. In his open letter Khosrowshahi vowed to make things right with for Uber, so that it can still drive through the streets of London.

In addition, the ride-hailing firm launched an online petition that over got over 850,000 online signatures, before the Uber CEO and TfL boss Mike Brown met to discuss Uber’s future.

Khosrowshahi and Brown met up earlier this month to discuss revoking the decision, and renewing Uber’s license. The talks were described by Uber as ‘constructive’, with TfL focusing the discussion around what they thought was best for the taxi market across London.

If Uber loses its appeal, 40,000 jobs will be on the line and although Uber and Londoners believe the company should be allowed to stick around, other members of the UK Government disagree.

Mayor Sadiq Khan support TfL’s decision and said: “All companies in London must play by the rules, if you do play by the rules, you’re welcome in London. If you don’t, don’t be surprised if TfL take action against you.

Today was the last day Uber could appeal TfL’s decision to renew its licence and now in the hands of the courts, Londoners could see Uber stick around in the future.

Uber’s appeal is expected to take place on December 11th.