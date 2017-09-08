The world is your Oyster: TFL and Cubic create smartphone top up app

The Oyster card smartphone app has gone live thanks to TFL and Cubic systems.

Transport for London (TFL) and Cubic have announced the launch of a TFL mobile ticketing app for Oyster card users.

Designed by TFL and developed by Cubic, the mobile ticketing app will allow Oyster card users to monitor their travel and payments, top up their card balance and view journey history of up to eight weeks, on the go.

Customers can make pay-as-you-go, weekly, monthly or annual travel tickets at any time.

Once users have topped up their card, via their smartphone app, the balance can be added to their card after 30 minutes. To add, customers simple touch their Oyster card on the card reader as customers pass through barriers at London Underground stations, Trams and TFL rail stations.

Sadiq Khan, Major of London, said: “London continues to lead the way using new technology to improve our transport network and I’m delighted that our new app will make topping up your Oyster card much easier and more convenient. Being able to add money quickly using your phone will make a real difference to busy commuters.”

Another handy feature to the app is alerting users when their balance is low, to avoid delay on their journey and ensure they load sufficient credit on the card before travelling.

As long as customers have an online Oyster account they can freely access the app which is free to download and available on both Apple iOS and Android devices.

Shashi Verma, Chief Technology Officer at TfL, said: “Pay as you go with Oyster and Contactless has delivered greater convenience for our customers, and we are constantly trying to make further improvements.

“As smartphones become an increasingly essential part of our customers’ lives, we are introducing this app to make the process of buying and checking travel products as quick and convenient as possible.”

Later in the year, TFL has said card top ups can be collected by touching Oyster cards on any of the Capital’s 9,000 bus readers too.