Google Pixel 2 – is it better than the iPhone 8?

From OLED 3D display, to portrait selfies the Google Pixel 2 is everything you want and more.

The long waited arrival of Google’s second generation Pixel smartphone has finally arrived and it didn’t disappoint.

On Wednesday Google held an event that saw the tech giant make many product announcements, but the unveiling of its newest smartphone stole the stage.

Google revealed its Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2. Google’s newest editions are definitely lookers, both with a 3D curved glass front and OLED display. The Pixel 2 has a 5-inch display 1080p OLED Display and the Pixel XL 2 has increased in size to 6-inch QHD OLED display.

The Pixel 2 offers three colours to choose from, Just Black, Clearly White and Kinda Blue, whilst the Pixel XL 2 is only offered in black or white.

Rumours prior to the announcement also followed through as Google got rid of the Pixel’s headphone port on both models. Instead, the Silicon Valley Company released its own version of wireless ear buds users can purchase.

Ben Wood, Chief of Research, CCS Insight: “Even though the new Pixel devices to tick all the boxes when it comes to flagship smartphone specs and design, it is not realistic to think Google can compete with Apple’s iPhone anytime soon.

“iPhone users are extremely unlikely to defect from their Apple device to an Android product and if they do the most likely device they will consider will come from Samsung. “

Google has decided not to go for wireless charging, like their rivals Apple, but instead outlined the fast charging capability of the new products saying 7 hours’ worth of charge can be built up within 15 minutes.

Onto the camera spec, the Google Pixel 2 has been rated the ‘top-performing mobile device camera tested’ by DXOMark with an overall score of 98. The camera has a 12MP sensor fit for purpose with artificial intelligence and machine learning technology.

Developments in Google’s device include Dual-Pixel Autofocus, Optical Image Stabilisation and HDR+ technology. Google has transformed the way users take selfies, bringing a new feature to the market; a portrait mode software, using machine learning within the cameras to capture the image as you would a photo.

In addition, when taking photos in odd lighting, the Pixel 2 will carry out colour rendering and change the dynamics to capture a scene in perfect clarity.

Wood said: “Google claims it can deliver the best smartphone camera experience with a single lens. This might be true but all other flagship smartphones seem to be transitioning to dual cameras. The danger is that however good the camera is on the Pixel 2, consumers will just assume that two cameras are better than one.”

Finer specification details include both models being Rated IP67 water and dust resistant, going into water depths of up to 15cm for around 30 minutes.

Although Google’s newest smartphone comes with all the gear users would like to see, Wood still doesn’t believe it will be able to heavily compete with Google, he said: “Google has a mountain to climb if it wants to displace Apple’s iPhone. Even challenging Samsung, which has a trio of superb Android-powered flagship devices, will be tough.”

Google had more surprises in store as it unveiled the new smartphone. Other product announcements at the launched included its wireless earphones and fancy voice-enabled speakers. Pixel Buds are priced at $149 and are available to buy in November.

Prices for the new smartphones start at £629with 64GB worth of space, and the larger phone starts at £799 also with 64GB worth of space. Both will be available to purchase from October 19th.