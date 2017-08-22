New era for Samsung: Smart home technology & Galaxy Note 8

More smart features will be introduced to the Samsung smart home system as well as the new release of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8.

Samsung is planning to add more smart features to home appliances by 2020, including artificial intelligence (AI) and voice recognition.

The South Korean tech giant wants to create a full smart home environment by adding enhanced connectivity between individual appliances across its existing smart home devices in order to establish a connected platform.

Samsung will enhance connectivity using more advanced AI and voice recognition, a connecting platform and a cloud stack. Integrating smart functions in all consumer electronics by 2020 will achieve Samsung’s aim to enhance user experience of individual applications within a smart home environment.

It is hoped that Artificial Intelligence will increase the effectiveness of products like the ‘noiseless air conditioning’, which will operate based on AI knowledge and environment-related data analysis to operate the correct function according to the user needs.

To enhance smart homes further, Samsung wants to expand the use of Samsung Connect across multiple appliances. Currently, the technology offers Wi-Fi router and SmartSynth hub that connects 130 devices able to link with SmartSys and effectively provides Wi-Fi across every room.

Samsung Connect will also be an innovated feature across smart home appliances by enabling all connected appliances based in the cloud to be controlled by a single application through voice recognition. With the additional Samsung Connect features, it will help the tech company achieve its control platform.

Users will be able to instruct smart devices to carry out tasks from voice recognition commands; Samsung’s voice activated fridge will be a base for the connect platform. It currently allows owners to ask for recipes, then order the ingredients they need but in Samsung’s future plans the fridge will be enhanced; becoming an entire kitchen device functioning as a ‘voice recognition hub’. In the future, users can control their dishwasher or hoover through the use of their fridge.

Not only will the innovations create a much easier system for users, it will also hopefully help with any problems that may occur. Samsung want to develop smart home appliances which can identify and solve product problems without need to call a help centre. In the future, this will be able to be done using the device and the connect platform to fix the problem. In essence, Samsung aims to make a better smart home for consumers.

Samsung said: “IoT-related technology such as artificial intelligence, voice recognition and cloud will be developed at a speed much faster than we predict. We will make a meaningful change and strengthen the industry ecosystem.”

First in the industry to receive OCF certification for Smart TVs, family hub fridges and air conditioners Samsung is next expected to expand that certification to washing machines, ovens and robot cleaners throughout the year.

The tech giant is also set to reveal the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 on Wednesday 23rd August (tomorrow) in New York. Rumour has it that the device will be priced at over $1,000 and will feature a huge 6.4-inch infinity display screen. A dual-lens camera at least 64GB of expandable memory and better iris recognition are also rumoured to be revealed tomorrow.

The Galaxy Note 8 will be announced tomorrow, but the rumoured release date to purchase the phone isn’t until 15th September. Following the disaster that was Galaxy Note 7’s battery blowing up, Samsung promised to come back better this year to ensure products are safe and efficient. Sticking with the battery power life of around 3,500mAH the Note 8 will stick by its fellow Samsung products.

This year’s release may look a little different than the last, good or bad, you can make your own judgement. Expected to have a larger screen of 6.4inches that’s QHD and featuring infinity display to give that little bit extra detail to the user experience; clarity and efficient. Design rumours speculate that the Note 8 will have a curved glass front and back, differentiating it from the current metal design on the Galaxy Note 7 to give it that glossy finish.

Further design rumours are the selection of colours; expected to be Midnight black, Maple Gold, Deep Sea blue and Orchid Grey. If the colour names weren’t fancy enough, the finish is expected to do them justice.

In addition to the new outer design, Samsung are thought to be introducing an Apple like feature to their smartphone; 3D touch. Rumours claim the Galaxy Note 8 screen will be operated partly by a pressured-sensitive screen which brings up different menus and applications depending on how users apply screen pressure. Perhaps it’s made as a security measure, which only the user knows how to specially navigate through the device.

Announced by Samsung was its new processor; Exynos 8845. Developments of the existing processor increases performance by 27% and reduced power consumption by 40% according to Samsung. Although the company hasn’t specifically said it will feature within the new Galaxy Note 8, it can only be hoped it will to better the existing processors, performance and lasting on current Samsung products.

And finally, one of the most important things to mankind today: the camera quality. Samsung’s previous models have featured a 12MP rear camera, which Samsung lovers are hoping will better with the new phone. However, rumours suggest there will be a dual-lense camera like Apple rumours have given for the iPhone 8, a 2x optical zoom, telephoto and wide angle lenses.

All in all, the Chinese whispers are setting the scene nicely for the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 but all will be revealed tomorrow in New York at Samsung’s unveiling then it’s time to decide whether to buy or bail and hold out for something else.