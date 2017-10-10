Google searches for web page speed boost with new buy

Google has not yet disclosed the details of the deal, but Relay Media has been forward with the announcement.

Open web content distribution firm, Relay Media, has been acquired by Google as the search giant looks to improve mobile web page speed.

Importantly, the move will equip Google with Relay Media’s accelerated mobile pages (AMP) converter technology, and a platform to enhance speed and overall experience.

Google’s AMP is the focus of the Relay AMP converter, making its direct integration a logical move for overall, core improvements.

Details of the deal have not yet been disclosed, with Google remaining quiet regarding the announcement so far.

Relay Media made the situation clear on its homepage, it said: “We’re excited to announce that Google has acquired Relay Media’s AMP Converter technology… Service for current customers will continue uninterrupted as we transition the Relay Media AMP Converter to Google’s infrastructure. We’re pausing new publisher onboarding as we focus on the integration effort.”

Accelerated mobile web page speeds are extremely beneficial in e-commerce retail, as they make the overall experience for the potential buyer conducive to actually making a purchase by reducing the number of those who exit the process before completion.

Google has also been active in the mobility space in terms of its own devices, recently striking a $1.1 billion deal to acquire a section of the HTC smartphone division. HTC is the maker of the Google smartphone, the Pixel. This tactical move could be a sign that Google intends to climb up through the smartphone ranks.

This indicative move was followed by the announcement earlier this month of the Google Pixel 2, this new device boasts 3D curved glass and an OLED display. Despite being a bold move that is tapping into some top trends in mobility design, the positions of Apple and Samsung may be out of reach for Google.