Cisco wants to beat New York and Singapore with its Square Mile WiFi

O2 chooses Cisco to lead the roll-out of wireless to over 400,000 City workers.

Cisco is set to deliver free public WiFi to more than 400,000 people working in the Square Mile after being chosen by O2 to lead the roll-out of the multi-million project.

The project, which has bold ambitions to better similar networks in other financial centres such as New York and Singapore, will see the networking giant deploy next-gen outdoor access point technology in order to deliver internet connectivity throughout the City of London.

The huge project is set to be one of the largest largest investments in wireless infrastructure ever seen in London, with Cisco replacing the current service provided by The Cloud.

Cisco’s Aironet 1560 Series hopes to provide the throughput capacity needed for today’s bandwidth-hungry devices and when combined with O2’s network, aims to deliver the flexibility to balance the demand for wireless coverage with seamless deployment.

Following a one-time registration, city workers will be able to stream videos and make video calls thanks to the high-bandwidth services.

“Free Wi-Fi connectivity is now a pre-requisite for any city looking to drive innovation and compete on a globe scale,” highlights Peter Karlstromer, SVP, Global Service Provider, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Russia, Cisco.

“The deployment with O2, and partnership with CTIL and the City of London, is a perfect example of the role that cities can play in connecting people. We are excited to continue to support the roll out of free Wi-Fi across London and ensure that next generation connectivity is accessible to everyone.”

The project will be developed in conjunction with Cornerstone Telecommunication Infrastructure (CTIL) and the City of London Corporation, with the service expected to be fully operational by Autumn 2017.

“Continued investment in infrastructure is essential to maintain the UK’s reputation as a digital leader and we needed a partner that would be able to provide cutting-edge technology to help us realise this,” said Derek McManus, Chief Operating Officer, O2.

“We’re pleased to be working with Cisco to support this initiative using its robust, speedy and seamless technology to create a Wi-Fi network and enable the capital to help retain its position as a leading global centre.”