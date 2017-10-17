Qualcomm triumphs in world’s FIRST mobile 5G test

Qualcomm also announced the Snapdragon 636, a new device that includes performance improvements, along with boosted display and gaming technology.

Qualcomm has been on a journey towards achieving a 5G data connection for mobile devices, and has advanced towards its target with a successful test run.

A 5G connection was tested using a 5G modem chipset intended to be used in mobile devices, marking an important milestone in bringing this capability to consumers.

The test was conducted at the Qualcomm 4G/5G Summit in Hong Kong, where the telecommunications equipment provider displayed its 5G smartphone reference.

Cristiano Amon, executive vice president, Qualcomm Technologies, and president, QCT, said: “Achieving the world’s first announced 5G data connection with the Snapdragon X50 5G modem chipset on 28GHz mmWave spectrum is truly a testament to Qualcomm Technologies’ leadership in 5G and extensive expertise in mobile connectivity.”

“This major milestone and our 5G smartphone reference design showcase how Qualcomm Technologies is driving 5G NR in mobile devices to enhance mobile broadband experiences for consumers around the world,” said Amon.

Qualcomm has also announced a new mobile platform, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636. Device performance improvements, along with boosted display and gaming technology are focal points of this new platform.

Also announced at the summit, the company is collaborating with Verizon, Novatel Wireless, and Inseego on 5G New Radio millimetre wave (mmWave) technology. Ultimately, the team are aiming to drive the mobile ecosystem to faster validisation, as well as commercialisation. The long term target is to support a full-scale commercial network deployment within this decade.

The company will be eager for these announcements to drive profits following poor Q3 revenue results, with earning having fallen from $1.44 billion last year to $866 million. Net income has also taken a hit this year, falling from $1.7 billion last year, to $1.2 billion in 2017.