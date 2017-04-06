Samsung ordered to pay Huawei following patent defeat

South Korean company will have to pay £9.3 million.

Huawei has been granted a patent victory over Samsung.

The Chinese smartphone company was granted the victory after a Chinese court found that Samsung had infringed on Huawei’s smartphone cellular technologies.

Samsung has been ordered to pay Huawei £9.3 million, or 80 million yuan, by a court in Quanzhou.

The case was launched by Huawei in May 2016, and has been followed by other cases in Shenzhen and California in relation to more than 10 patents.

Huawei made the case that Samsung’s phones and tablets had been making use of its technologies without permission. The company alleges that this applies to more than 20 models of the South Korean company’s products.

The smartphone industry isn’t new to patent disputes and legal battles, with Apple, Samsung and more in regular legal disputes.

In the case of Samsung and Huawei, the South Korean company took the decision to countersue Huawei in July with regards to six alleged patent infringements.

A spokesman for Huawei told the BBC: “Huawei believes that respecting and protecting the intellectual property of others enables all companies to make a return on our R&D investments. We maintain that respect for intellectual property promotes innovation and healthy, sustained growth in the industry.”

Although Huawei can be pleased with the verdict of the Quanzhou court, the company will be less pleased with a judgement from the High Court of England and Wales that it must pay Unwired Planet a global fee for its 4G patents.

If Huawei were to not comply then it could face a local sales ban.

The ruling relates to technology acquired by Unwired Planet from Ericsson, but the company does not make products and has instead sought to extract payments from companies that do. It is currently suing Huawei, Samsung, Google, and Apple.

The court agreed with Huawei’s complaint that the amount being sought was too high and the Chinese company said that it was still “evaluating the decision as well as its possible next steps.”