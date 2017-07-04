Sigfox plans to dominate UK’s IoT networks by 2019

Sigfox sets goal of providing 95% more network connections across IoT devices by 2019.

Sigfox, a builder of wireless networks for Internet of Things devices, plans to provide 95% of the UK’s coverage by 2019, a move that would see it dominate the UK coverage market.

To make this a reality, Sigfox will work with its primary network operator in the UK, High Wycombe WND , to help connect IoT devices across the country.

WND already accelerates the deployment of networks across a wide range of areas. This includes monitoring healthcare in public sector buildings, and detecting leaks within areas of maintenance.

The company is said to be already providing coverage to nearly a third of the UK’s population and has installed 50 base stations across the UK, providing coverage for up to 34% of the country’s population.

Sigfox will be hoping to provide network solutions that assist service providers and manufacturers.

The company already provides low-power connection services for the Internet of Things appliances. It now claims it has the capabilities to make low power devices run on a single battery for years, which means consumers won’t have to buy replacement batteries and schedule maintenance as frequently, so the process becomes more cost effective.

Neal Forse, chief executive of WND-UK said: “In a world of IoT, tomorrow’s smart devicewill need to be wirelessly multilingual

“Sub-gigahertz networks, such as Sigfox, require far less power and provide much longer battery life for the many devices that only require intermittent internet connectivity and the transmission of small amounts of data.

“The applications our channel partners are working on today demonstrate how IoT technology has the potential to completely transform business models.

“Sigfox is the lowest cost, lowest power technology for IoT applications, and we’re already well underway with delivery of a robust and cost-effective Sigfox network.”

WND wants to work with Sigfox to expand its services throughout Latin America, having already successfully deployed Sigfox networks throughout Brazil, Mexico, Columbia and Argentina.