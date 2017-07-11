Tottenham Hotspur sign HPE in new stadium tech deal

New stadium aims to be one of the most technologically advanced in the world.

Tottenham Hotspur’s newest signing has today been revealed as Hewlett Packard Enterpise (HPE) – less for its prowess in front of goal, and more for the its expertise in IT networking and wireless infrastructure.

HPE’s tech will be installed in the new stadium set to replace ‘the Lane’, the fans’ colloquial term for White Hart Lane stadium and the home of Spurs since 1899.

Following its demolition after the end of the 2016-17 season, the Northumberland Development Project was drawn up to deliver Spurs’ new stadium with a planned capacity for over 61,000 spectators.

HPE will install networking solutions from Aruba, an HPE company, with support from HPE’s Pointnext services organisation.

Sanjeev Katwa, Head of Technology, Tottenham Hotspur, said: “Creating a technology infrastructure to support an enhanced visitor experience requires solutions that can meet the growing demands of visitors that come to our new stadium. We believe Hewlett Packard Enterprise can support us on the journey in building one of the most technologically advanced stadiums in the world.”

The tie-up between the football club and HPE aims to make the new stadium one of the most technologically advanced stadia ever built, delivering an enhanced event day for all visitors.

Marc Waters, MD, U.K. and Ireland, HPE said: “Tottenham Hotspur realise that being digital from the ground up is imperative to transform its fan experience. We are thrilled to support Tottenham Hotspur in this journey, using our intelligent edge solutions and Pointnext expertise to help build the foundation for a truly digital stadium. Our partnership with the Club will help enable future innovation and the ability to provide an enriched, unique environment for stadium visitors.”