Qualcomm wants to block the sale of iPhones in latest patent row

Qualcomm has filed a patent infringement against Apple which includes a request to ban the sale of some iPhones and iPads in the US.

The chip maker filed the complaint with the United States International Trade Commission (ITC), accusing Apple of infringing six of its patents covering technologies that provide high performance to the iPhones.

The ongoing battle began when Apple filed a $1bn lawsuit against Qualcomm after accusing the chip maker of charging high prices for its components.

Following this, Qualcomm presented a legal filing in April where it accused Apple of “misrepresenting facts and making false statements.”

It seems that Qualcomm will continue to fight back as the company also filed a complaint against Apple in the US District Court for the Southern District of California which covers damages and injunctive relief. Again, Qualcomm alleges that Apple infringes the same six patents.

Along with making a request to ban Apple devices from being imported, the chip maker is also requesting an order to be put forward against the smartphone maker to stop any further sales of the infringed Apple’s iPhones.

Don Rosenberg, EVP and General counsel, Qualcomm said: “Qualcomm’s inventions are at the heart of every iPhone and extend well beyond modem technologies or cellular standards.

“The patents we are asserting represent six important technologies, out of a portfolio of thousands, and each is vital to iPhone functions. Apple continues to use Qualcomm’s technology while refusing to pay for it. These lawsuits seek to stop Apple’s infringement of six of our patented technologies.”

Qualcomm says these patents are what extend the battery life of Apple’s iPhones, while also delivering high performance capabilities.

In an interview with Reuters, Stacy Rasgon, an analyst with Bernstein, confirmed that ITC cases usually take 16 months to conclude, adding that the case is unlikely to affect Apple’s forthcoming 10th anniversary. “I doubt this puts a lot of immediate pressure on Apple,” said Rasgon.

It is expected that the investigation will begin in August, with the trial of the case to take place next year.