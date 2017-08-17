Arsenal scores e-commerce goal after assist from SAP Hybris

The exponential sales increases experienced by Arsenal since bringing SAP Hybris on board represent the power of omnichannel solutions.

Arsenal Football Club has experienced great e-commerce success after refurbishing its retail site by working with SAP Hybris Commerce.

The omnichannel solution from SAP Hybris has yielded excellent results since its implementation, with Arsenal experiencing an 86 per cent increase in mobile transactions, and a 42 per cent in sales across the board.

This progress has not been exclusive to the United Kingdom, with a 48 per cent increase in sales recorded from outside of the UK. A 57 per cent reduction in page load time has also been noted, marking a significant enhancement in usability.

SAP Hybris means that fans can access ArsenalDirect.com from anywhere in the world and at any time, while also being able to use a variety of currencies to purchase Arsenal merchandise.

Simon Lilley, retail director, Arsenal Football Club, said: “Our new e-commerce platform has helped provide a speedy and reliable shopping experience for our supporters … Results have been fantastic, and we will continue to build on this to meet the needs of fans wherever they are in the world and however they choose to shop.”

Users of SAP Hybris are able to gain an insight into understanding audiences, while also providing support with merchandising and content creation, for example.

Jamie Anderson, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at SAP Hybris, said: “The sports and entertainment industries are near and dear to our hearts at SAP, and we have a deep understanding of the expectations brands within this market have… When it comes to athletics, fans can be particularly passionate consumers, demanding quality performance at all times. With this in mind, SAP Hybris solutions enable leading global organisations, like Arsenal Football Club, to deliver services and products to fans that reflect the standing and regard they have for the club. The benchmark is not what other sports clubs offer, but a solution fitting the expectation of world’s leading retailers.”