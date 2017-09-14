Data Protection Bill: Laws made to fit the digital age

How are the changes to the Data Protection Bill going to be better for you?

The UK Government has outlined protections and flexibility plans for a range of services as part of its plans to update data protection legislation to suit the digital era.

A revised Data Protection Bill will introduce safeguards to prevent and detect fraud, protect the freedom of the press and maintain the integrity of professional sports. The bill specifically looks at developing measures to allow action against terrorist financing, money laundering and child abuse.

Under the new Bill, flexibility and exemptions to data protection laws including personal data procession have been given to journalists, scientific and historical researchers, national bodies fighting against doping and financial services.

As the amount of data being processed across businesses increases, the Government updated the bill in order to make data protection laws fit for the digital age and empower users to take control of their data.

Those businesses and organisations across the UK that process data for legal or public interest reasons have been assured these actions will continue without disruptions, according to the revise Bill.

Matt Hancock, Minister of State for Digital, said:

“We are strengthening Britain’s data rules to make them fit for the digital age in which we live and that means giving people more control over their own data.

“There are circumstances where the processing of data is vital for our economy, our democracy and to protect us against illegality. Today, as we publish the Data Protection Bill, I am offering assurances to both the public and private sector that we are protecting this important work.”

By committing to updating and strengthening data protection laws the Government is hoping to give the public confidence about their data being managed in a secure and safe way.

Introducing the new Bill gives people across the country more control of their data under the by having the right to be forgotten and asking for their personal data to be deleted from databases.

As already outlined by the Government, any businesses and organisations that do not comply with the new regulations could incur fines of up to £17m.