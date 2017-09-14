HMRC appoint Microsoft’s Jacky Wright as new CDIO

Will the innovative technologist from Microsoft being able to fulfil HMRC’s digital transformation plan?

HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) has announced that Microsoft’s CVP Jacky Wright will be its next Chief Digital and Information Officer (CDIO).

The Government appointed Wright to HMRC hoping that she can help the department effectively deliver its digital transformation plan.

HMRC’s plan aims to work towards transforming customer experience use of their online services. The department hopes to transform current applications to be able to run on virtualised infrastructure environments using cloud platforms.

Jon Thompson, HMRC Chief Executive, said:

“I’m delighted to welcome Jacky to HMRC as our new Chief Digital and Information Officer. Jacky was an exceptional candidate and this appointment marks an exciting new phase for us as we continue towards our vision of becoming a world-class organisation.

“Jacky is a seasoned commercial leader with ‘best in class’ credentials, globally. Balancing strong operating experience with a record of driving innovation, Jacky is widely recognised for her contributions to technology and diversity. Her influence as a technology leader and as a champion for the role of women and BAME in industry is a major win for this organisation.”

HMRC’s digital transformation plan wants to offer users on demand services, a large network they can access from any device, the ability to scale up or down systems dependent on their business and share services according to client and demand.

Wright has worked in her role at Microsoft since 2011 and is well known across the industry for innovative technology.

She said: “There could not be a better time in the history of technology to demonstrate the power of technology innovation at an organisation such as HMRC. I am really excited to be joining the UK’s tax authority at such a pivotal time in its history.

“I am passionate about the impact innovation can have in truly transforming services for people and businesses in a positive way. I am proud to represent women and BAME in technology and will continue to promote the vital role of diversity within our industry and more broadly.”

Wright will officially begin her role on October 16th, replacing Mike Potter.