Hate crime fundraisers stopped as PayPal removes services

PayPal announced that any websites accepting payments from users promoting hate and violence will have its services removed.

Following the events in Charlottesville, PayPal responded to firmly outline that any payments accepted or sent by users to promote hate, violence and intolerance will be removed immediately as it goes against the terms of service.

PayPal said it was “appalled” by the events, which violated their policy that bans the “promotion of hate, violence, racial intolerance or the financial exploitation of crime.”

Franz Paasche, SVP Corporates Affairs & Communications said: “Regardless of the individual or organization in question, we work to ensure that our services are not used to accept payments or donations for activities that promote hate, violence or racial intolerance. This includes organizations that advocate racist views, such as the KKK, white supremacist groups or Nazi groups.

“PayPal strives to navigate the balance between freedom of expression and open dialogue – and the limiting and closing of sites that accept payments or raise funds to promote hate, violence and intolerance. “

It was found that some of the Charlottesville leaders used the payment platform to organise events or funding for the rally, for example white nationalists organising Unite the Right.

Jason Kessler organised the Charlottesville ‘Unite the Right’ protests using his individual PayPal account to raise funds for the event. This included prior and post events, which later revealed an ‘after-party’ organised for the protest was cancelled by the venue following the discovery of the party purpose.

Organisers, speakers and attendees relied on the payment platform to move funds prior to the event.

PayPal’s statement outlined the company’s dedication to providing financial services to people with a diversity of views; from all walks of lives is an important part of PayPal according to their statement.

Paasche said: “PayPal will always remain vigilant and committed to ensuring that our platforms are not used to perpetuate hate and violence or racial intolerance.”