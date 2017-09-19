IBM beats Microsoft, Accenture to blockchain top spot

Do you agree with this rating recieved by IBM? Or do believe that other companies are leading the way into the blockchain future?

IBM has been ranked as the number one player in blockchain technology, leaving other major competitors Microsoft and Accenture trailing in second and third places respectively.

A dominant 43 percent of respondents to a recent survey said IBM is the leader, dwarfing and doubling the 20 percent result achieved by Microsoft.

This research was conducted by digital market specialist, Juniper Research, also finding that more than four in ten of the respondents had chosen IBM for the number one rating. The survey targeted and received responses from executives, founders, IT leader and managers.

In addition to gaining insight into the perspective on which company is leading the way in the blockchain space, it also found out how actively the respondent s are approaching the technology.

Regarding investment in blockchain, 67 percent of the respondents stated that they had invested in excess of $100,000 by the close of 2016. The survey found that enthusiasm for blockchain has remained high with 91 percent of respondents saying that they plan to at least match this amount in 2017.

IBM has been at the core of a number of major forays into the world of blockchain, partnering with industry leaders to test out the disruptive capabilities of the new technology.

One such instance includes the global shipping and logistics behemoth, Maersk. This partnership has involved the companies working together to enhance the complex processes associated with shipping, that to this date are largely paper-based, causing a great deal of inefficiency.

Another recent blockchain project driven by IBM saw it work with the London Stock Exchange. The target of this partnership was to simplify and enhance another complex process, the issuance of securities to small and medium sized (SME) businesses.

AIG is another high profile organisation that has worked with IBM on a blockchain project, in which the pair succeeded in creating a ‘smart’ insurance policy.