5 Top Fintech Companies Disrupting the Status Quo in Finance

This list is a snapshot of the top fintech companies currently taking the world by storm.

They are well established and drawing a great deal of attention from investors globally, with mass uptake of their products and services. This success has led to a worldwide reach, with members of this list setting up offices in multiple global hubs.

These top fintech companies deploy business models, services and products that are fully geared towards the changing technological, financial landscape, and they are ready for the digital revolution that is set to take place.

These services also match the trend of business becoming constantly more mobile, supporting a range of devices using intuitive software. Robinhood for instance is aiming to modernise and mobilise the trading process that still remains stationary and somewhat archaic.

Stripe

Stripe is a provider of online payments technology that can also be accessed and used with a mobile app. Businesses are the target audience of Stripe, and they are now handling billions of dollars per year.

Situated in the payments space, Stripe has a globally well-known and formidable competitor, PayPal. 25 countries are currently on the Stripe radar, with businesses using the services in each of these countries.

Stripe can provide support for businesses on levels of organisation and management; this is done by simplifying compliance procedures, and assistance in setting up a business. Toolkits are also provided, and modern, mobile ways to perform these functions.

The scale of the business is justified, as investors include the co-founders of PayPal itself, Peter Thiel, Mac Levchin and Elon Musk. This makes for a very convincing show of confidence for anyone seeking to invest, as it is evident that these visionaries can see the makings of the kind of success that led to PayPal’s rise to fame.

Major successes include the raising of $150 million in November 2016 via a deal involving CapitalG and General Catalyst Partners, valuing Stripe at $9.2 billion. This compares encouragingly to the $5 billion from the year prior; this rapid growth indicates growing supremacy in the space.

Not only does stripe have high profile experts investing in the company, the Stripe customers are also extremely prestigious, and include NFL, Target, SAP, and both of the presidential campaigns.

Robinhood

This interesting fintech is based around providing a trading app that is entirely free. This service would work well for someone who is more causally interested in trading, but also for anyone interesting still having access to an extensive range of stocks without paying commissions or fees.

Confidence in the fintech was seen in a recent valuation by DST Global which put the company at $1.3 billion amid a substantial fundraising round. This fundraiser is to gear Robinhood up for its attack on traditional brokerages that charge up to $10 per trade.

The service is likely to interest those who comfortably use a smartphone, which is increasingly the case year on year. The user can get going with a simple set up that is familiar for a smartphone or device, by entering simple information, including a way to access finances and carry out transfers.

This fintech stands among the best as it appears to be making moves toward revolutionising trading and handling stock, which has long remained difficult to access. The service is also broadly well regarded for being less complicated than other options.

Another aspect of the trading process which would typically cause a great deal aggravation and tedium has been erased, as this fintech has made it so that the service can carry out instant verification with the majority of major banks. With bank transfers requiring the 5 working day period, these movements can be put in place and scheduled in advance.

Equity crowdfunding and peer-to-peer lending are all solutions provided by the next top fintech companies on the list