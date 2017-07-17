Government seeks new technology to counter terrorism threat

The Government launches a competition to find new technology that can identify possible terrorists, and protect crowds from attacks.

A competition has been launched by the Government that aims to find new technology that can identify possible terrorists and protect people from bomb or gun terrorism attacks.

The Government hopes the scheme will improve the surveillance and detection of potential threats and attacks on popular crowded spaces and deter such events now, and in the future.

Up to £2million is available to be put forward for in-depth research into science and technology that can protect the population.

Security Minister Ben Wallace will announce the funding at a summit in London today.

He is expected to say: “The threat from terror does not stand still so neither will we, which is why we are calling on the best and the brightest from the science and technology sector to come forward with their ideas and proposals to support our on-going work to keep people safe.”

The competition forms part of the science and technology programme within the Government’s current counter-terrorism strategy, and comes after recent events in London and Manchester have demonstrated the impact armed attacks can have on crowds.

With support from the Royal Society, the competition is being run by the Home Office and Defence and Accelerator. The aim is to seek the best research proposals from the country’s top tech creators on how to reduce threats from terrorist attacks.

The Defence and Security Accelerator was created to find new technology and innovations, which can protect the UK from attacks and threats.

Head of the Defence and Security Accelerator, Lucy Mason, said: “The Defence and Security Accelerator exists to help government find and exploit game-changing ideas to help the security services and police stay one step ahead of those who threaten our safety. By funding and fast tracking the development of real solutions, we help to bring the innovation community together, rapidly.

“We don’t have all the answers. So we must bring together the brightest minds to help find solutions to help keep our country and people safe and secure.

“So today I reach out to our innovation community to be part of something bigger and show their support for their country. Anyone who feels they have a great idea that can help keep our crowded areas safe to visit our website for more information on this competition.”