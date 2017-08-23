DataCentred put into administration

Despite deals with HMRC, Datacentred has been put into administration.

DataCentred has gone into administration after failing to generate the required amount of cash flow to support its current business model.

The Manchester based cloud and data centre company is currently being assessed by FRP Advisory, with a view to selling the business. DataCentred is being allowed to continue trading during the process.

The company, which has traded for four years offering physical data centre and cloud technology across private and public clouds, has had some big customer wins, namely HMRC through its OpenStack software defined and cloud native IaaS, however, the company has continued making a loss and is now deemed to be no long viable in its current form.

FRP Advisory’s partners Anthony Collier and Geoff Rowley are said to have tasked with the assessment and potential sale of the company, which will seek to retain its 15 members of staff.

Collier told Data Economy: “We are currently starting our preliminary investigation. They are continuing to trade and looking to sell the business.

“The reasons to why the business has entered into administration other than the symptom of cash constraints, but in terms of understanding what the root causes of those cash constraints are, I am not yet in a position to say.

“In terms of understanding the background, that is something that will take a couple of days to untangle.”

Although DataCentred can count itself as a member of the Linux Foundation, and the Helix Nebula Initiative, and has been a part of the G-Cloud program set up by the British government, however, none of that has been enough to keep the business in good health.

No date has been set for a decision to be made on the future of DataCentred, but the company could either be restructured and continue with its business, or its assets could be sold off.