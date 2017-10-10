David Cameron gets first job post-brexit…but will only work three days A MONTH

Ex-Prime Minister David Cameron takes on a new role, what challenges will he face this time?

Former Prime Minister David Cameron has bagged his first role post-Brexit, joining the board at US firm First Data.

First Data, a US electronic payments firm company, appointed Cameron earlier this week to increase the company’s presence around the world and expand the company in new and existing markets.

The US company, which claims to process $2.2tn worth of transactions per year, will employ Cameron as a consultant and brand ambassador’, on a part-time contract of three days a month.

As well as helping with developing the business across different regions, Cameron will join the international advisory board of First data and be charged with helping the chief executive and other figures with international advice and analysis.

Cameron has taken on previous roles, including chairman of the National Citizen Service Patrons, following the Brexit vote last year, which led him to stepping down as Prime Minister and Conservative Party leader.

Ahead of his role with First Data, the Former Prime Minister outlined his hopes, saying: “I am incredibly proud that during my time as Prime Minister, the United Kingdom became a global force in Fin-Tech. I remain passionate about the opportunities that exist for British and international companies that are developing exciting technologies both for businesses and consumers – technologies that have the potential to revolutionize the way we all live our lives.

“Frank and his team at First Data have had tremendous success over the years and I am delighted to work alongside them, continuing my association with the Fin-Tech sector, and supporting First Data enhance its international presence.”

First Data supported Apple Pay’s UK launch in 2015, giving customers the ability to tap and pay with mobile phones. Appointing Cameron at the company, First Data hopes to expand and grow its presence across global markets.

The US payments firm welcomed Cameron on board, Frank Bisignano Chairman and CEO said: “David Cameron is one of the world’s most well-regarded leaders and we are truly honored to have him join First Data in his capacity on our International Advisory Board.“

“The payments industry is evolving rapidly in this era of dramatic change, and as we work to strengthen and grow our presence in key markets, David Cameron’s experience and advice will be invaluable to both First Data and our global clients.”