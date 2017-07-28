HPE CEO Meg Whitman NOT hailing a ride to Uber

Whitman took the unusual step of speaking out on Twitter, saying that the Uber rumours ‘had become a distraction.’

HPE CEO Meg Whitman has taken to Twitter to deny rumours that she will be Uber’s next CEO, with the rumour mill going into overdrive following Whitman’s resignation from HP Inc’s board.

Although Whitman is not a huge presence on Twitter, the need to categorically deny the rumours proved too much, with the HPE CEO tweeting:

Previous Bloomberg reports said that Uber had a shortlist of six prospective CEO’s in mind of the top job at Uber, with Whitman one of those six.

The departure of Whitman from the HP Inc board only served to fuel the rumour mill even more, with many eager to find out who will get the top job at the ride-hailing firm.

Of course, the absence at the top was the result of co-founder Travis Kalanick stepping fdown following allegations of sexual harassment and accounts of the company’s toxic work environment.

The tweets from Whitman will be well received by investors, with Whitman pledging her long-term commitment to HPE – a commitment that is all the more important after the recent disappointment of the company’s Q2 results.

READ MORE: HPE faces massive internal overhaul to remain relevant

All divisions bar Financial services declined for the three months ending 30th April, with revenue from continuing operations dropping 13% to $7.44bn.

However, Whitman put a positive spin on the results saying that the quartely decline was in line with the company’s forecast and is all part of the larger future strategy. Whitman said:

“These were all the right strategic moves for HPE’s long-term success, but these were not done in a vacuum.”

“We’ve been reengineering our company while facing challenging market conditions, including stiff competition, unfavourable foreign exchange movements and industry-wide commodities constraints.”