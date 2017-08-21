Who is Jeff Immelt and is he set to be Uber’s next CEO?

Uber are expected to announce their new CEO in the coming weeks with Jeffrey Immelt as the current favourite.

Following the long list of allegations Uber have faced over the last few months, the ride-hailing company is looking to fill the top spot and Jeffrey Immelt is reportedly the favourite.

According to multiple sources, Jeffrey Immelt, departing CEO of General Electric, is the favourite to take on Uber’s CEO role after Travis Kalanicks departure.

Jeffrey Immelt has been in business a long time; joining General Electric (GE), of which he is the chairman today, back in 1982. Immelt became an Officer of the company in 1989 and was then appointed Chief Executive Officer in 2001.

As the 9th Chairman of GE he has held the position for 16 years this September, transforming the company to focus on a more digital industry.

Under the leadership of Jeffery, GE managed to re-establish their leadership in the market with technological innovation after growing a strong share position in essential digital industries; GE built a backlog of $320bn.

During his time at GE Barron’s named Jeffrey one of the “World’s Best CEOs” three times and since being in charge GE has been named Americas ‘Most admired company’ by Fortune Magazine.

Now, as car-hailing firm Uber look for a new CEO to replace its former Chairman Travis Kalanick. According to multiple sources, Jeffrey is popular among the Uber board of directors, with one of his strongest supporters being Arianna Huffington said unnamed sources, according to Recode.

Following a string of allegations of sexual harassment and abuse towards drivers, Uber looks to appoint a CEO that can bring the business up a gear and continue to produce positive business.

Not only has the cab company lost its CEO, but also a number of executives across the board including chief financial and operating officers giving the company more reason to appoint a head to the company as soon as possible.

Many have said that Immelt isn’t the ‘Silicon Valley type”, but a source said “He certainly is not someone anyone can push around easily, which is probably his best characteristic.”

Read More: Top investor calls for BT CEO to step down

Uber’s directors are to cast a vote to appoint the next CEO, which doesn’t have to be unanimous, over the next two weeks.

Although Immelt isn’t a tech whiz, he has still had success through his career and looks like a good choice for the position, favoured by Board members which will unfold in the next two weeks.

Immelt resigned from his position at GE on August 1st.