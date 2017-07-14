Come work at Salesforce, CEO Marc Benioff tweets laid-off Microsoft workers

Benioff encourages Microsoft workers to submit their CVs to Salesforce.

For all those Microsoft employees potentially looking at the sack, don’t worry, because there could be a job for you at Salesforce.

CEO Marc Benioff took to social media to tweet multiple poisoned barbs at rival Microsoft, making a point to include the email address for the recruiters at Salesforce.

Benioff’s tweets come in the wake of Microsoft announcing a major reshuffling of its sales group.

The move to cut thousands of jobs comes as the tech giant shifts its focus to improve its Azure cloud. The 10% over-haul will mostly involve Microsoft’s sales force, with the tech giant saying in a statement:

“Microsoft is implementing changes to better serve our customers and partners.”

“We are taking steps to notify some employees that their jobs are under consideration or that their positions will be eliminated.

“Like all companies, we evaluate our business on a regular basis. This can result in increased investment in some places and, from time to time, re-deployment in others.”

Although time will tell how the mass reorganistaion will play out, it seems that Benioff is already looking at how to capitalise off the misfortunes of rival Microsoft. As Salesforce goes from strength to strength, its own sales force may be soon bolstered by some ex-Microsoft talent.