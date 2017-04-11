Before we explain how to use Apple Pay, it is useful to know exactly what it is. The digital wallet is designed to simplify and secure purchases in shops, apps and online.

The service has been developed for use across Apple devices as a touch-sensitive payment scheme to reduce the need for paying with debit and credit cards.

It is billed as being easier to make payments, with privacy and security at the core of its service. Apple Pay has been designed to change the traditional way of shopping and minimise the need for physical wallets across stores, apps and online.

CBR explains how to use Apple Pay, as well as the who, what and when concerning the contactless technology.

WHO?

Apple Pay is available for users of Apple’s iPhone 6, 6 plus and later as well as the Apple Watch when it is paired with the iPhone 5 or later devices.

Using the Apple Pay app, the payment system is also available on the iPad Pro, iPad Air 2, iPad mini 3 and later versions.

These devices have built in near-field communication (NC) chips which are used to access the Apple Pay app.

The app works with major credit and debit cards including Visa, MasterCard, Capital One and others. It also works with major US cards such as American Express.

WHAT?

Apple Pay can be used as a digital wallet payment method in stores, on apps and also online. It is a mobile payment service that enables users to make payments with contactless terminals.

It is a digitised service that replaces a credit or debit card chip and PIN transaction, with Apple Pay similar to the contactless payment service already in stores.

With the added NFC chip, Apple Pay is able to wirelessly communicate with in-store systems, apps and online websites to provide a secure payment.

WHERE?

Apple Pay is supported in over 250,000 shops across the UK; this means that stores which support contactless card payments will also support Apple Pay transactions.

The service is currently available in 16 countries, and is expected to also be distributed across other countries over the years.

These countries include the US and UK, which were the first two to gain access to the service. The bank cards that are supported include American Express, Nationwide, Santander and more.

It is also supported by many apps such as British Airways, to pay for flights through the app.

HOW TO USE APPLE PAY?

In order to setup and begin using Apple Pay, the user must have the Apple Wallet app for the Apple Pay app to store credit and debit card details.

To synchronise the app on Apple Watch, open the Watch app on you iPhone, click the ‘My Watch’ tab and then select ‘Wallet & Apple Pay.’ Click ‘Add’ next to the card that you would like to input.

It is then left to the bank to verify the information and a notification will appear on your Apple Watch to inform you that the card is now ready for Apple Pay.

To pay using Apple Pay in stores, hold the iPhone near a contactless reader with your finger on Touch ID. This can be accessed without the need to open the app or wake the iPhone display.

The same applies for the Apple Watch; just double-click the button below the Digital Crown while holding the face of the watch near a contactless reader.

WHEN?

Apple Pay was announced and made available at Apple’s iPhone 6 event in 2014. It became available in the US first and then months later it was launched in the UK.

The service was then made available in other countries from 2015 onwards.