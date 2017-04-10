What is coding?

Coding is the process of assigning code to something for the purposes of classification or identification.

The purpose of doing this is to create computer software, apps, and websites. Everything from the browser, the operating system, to apps on a phone, Twitter, Facebook, Windows and many more are all made with code.

Coding can be done in a variety of different languages and is a set of instructions that computers can understand.

What are the different languages?

Technology Term:

Coding

Standard Definition Exists?

The process of assigning a code to something for classification or identification.

Attributed to:

Ada Lovelace

