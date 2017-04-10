What is programming?

Programming is basically the process of writing computer programs.

The art of programming is one of the most essential skills in the IT world, without it technology would look very different.

Programming is achieved by taking an algorithm and encoding it into a programming language so that it can then be executed by a computer.

The processing of programming involves designing, writing, testing, debugging, and maintaining the source code of computer programs. Code can be written in numerous different languages such as Java, C, Python, Swift, and many more.

Code works as a way of communicating with a computer without using ones and zeros.

There are several quality requirements that must be fulfilled with program development.

These requirements include reliability, which refers to how often the results of a program are correct.

Robustness is another requirement and this is how well a program anticipates problems due to errors. Usability refers to the ease with which a person can use the program for its intended purpose or unanticipated purposes.

How do you get into programming?