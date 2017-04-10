What is programming?

Programming

Programming is basically the process of writing computer programs.

The art of programming is one of the most essential skills in the IT world, without it technology would look very different.

Programming is achieved by taking an algorithm and encoding it into a programming language so that it can then be executed by a computer.

The processing of programming involves designing, writing, testing, debugging, and maintaining the source code of computer programs. Code can be written in numerous different languages such as Java, C, Python, Swift, and many more.

Code works as a way of communicating with a computer without using ones and zeros.

There are several quality requirements that must be fulfilled with program development.

These requirements include reliability, which refers to how often the results of a program are correct.

Robustness is another requirement and this is how well a program anticipates problems due to errors. Usability refers to the ease with which a person can use the program for its intended purpose or unanticipated purposes.

How do you get into programming?

Technology Term:

Programming

Standard Definition Exists?

The process of writing computer programs.

Year first used/coined:

1843

Attributed to:

Ada Lovelace

Previous ArticleMark Shuttleworth labels some free software users as "anti-social" and "muppets"
Next ArticleFacebook Stock Price
Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

5 Top Fintech Companies Disrupting the Status Quo in Finance
1 hour ago
Microsoft Office zero-day attacks target Word users
2 hours ago
Met office weathers the data storm with IBM, Computacenter upgrade
2 hours ago
What went Wonga? Payday loans firm hit by massive data breach
3 hours ago
Mark Shuttleworth labels some free software users as “anti-social” and “muppets”
3 hours ago
The rise of the cyborg: Are we ready for augmented humans?
1 day ago
Grand National odds, tips and possible winners – 5 best betting apps
3 days ago
HP boss: Have you left the door to your network wide open?
3 days ago
Best free antivirus software
3 days ago
Hortonworks CEO Exclusive: De-risking Hadoop amid a new wave of data
3 days ago
Software Approaches to Addressing Encrypted Traffic Prove Their Value
3 days ago
Samsung forecasts 48% profit surge in Q1 2017
3 days ago
Adobe teases video of app that could help in taking better selfies
3 days ago
Facebook deploys AI-powered assistant for suggestions in Messenger
3 days ago
Okta eyes $1.5bn IPO valuation
3 days ago
Cyber security and IP rights prove problematic for fintech partnerships
3 days ago