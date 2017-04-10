User Datagram Protocol, otherwise known as UDP, is used to establish low-latency and loss tolerating connections for applications on the Internet.

UDP is an alternative to the Transmission Control Protocol, although it is still considered a communications protocol.

By using UDP, computer applications are able to send messages, datagrams, to other hosts on an Internet Protocol network. It works by creating a connectionless transmission model that requires a minimum protocol mechanism.

What is UDP suitable for?