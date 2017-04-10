What is UDP?

UDP

User Datagram Protocol, otherwise known as UDP, is used to establish low-latency and loss tolerating connections for applications on the Internet.

UDP is an alternative to the Transmission Control Protocol, although it is still considered a communications protocol.

By using UDP, computer applications are able to send messages, datagrams, to other hosts on an Internet Protocol network. It works by creating a connectionless transmission model that requires a minimum protocol mechanism.

What is UDP suitable for?

Name of Technology:

User Datagram Protocol

Year Introduced:

1980

Invented by :

David P. Reed

Open Source or Proprietary:

Proprietary

Main technology category:

Internet protocol

Patent:

Yes

Previous ArticleShadow Brokers open NSA hacking trove in protest against Trump
Next ArticleWhat is UNIX?
Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Chatbots: Should your business talk to a robot?
10 hours ago
Google wants to make Android smarter with AI algorithms on your phone
11 hours ago
Flipkart takes fight to Amazon, confirms $1.4bn backing from Microsoft, eBay & Tencent
12 hours ago
Say cheese: the body camera storage dilemma
13 hours ago
Shadow Brokers open NSA hacking trove in protest against Trump
13 hours ago
5 Top Fintech Companies Disrupting the Status Quo in Finance
15 hours ago
Microsoft Office zero-day attacks target Word users
16 hours ago
Met office weathers the data storm with IBM, Computacenter upgrade
16 hours ago
What went Wonga? Payday loans firm hit by massive data breach
17 hours ago
Mark Shuttleworth labels some free software users as “anti-social” and “muppets”
18 hours ago
The rise of the cyborg: Are we ready for augmented humans?
2 days ago
Grand National odds, tips and possible winners – 5 best betting apps
3 days ago
HP boss: Have you left the door to your network wide open?
3 days ago
Best free antivirus software
3 days ago
Hortonworks CEO Exclusive: De-risking Hadoop amid a new wave of data
3 days ago
Software Approaches to Addressing Encrypted Traffic Prove Their Value
4 days ago