What is UNIX?

Unix is an operating system which became the first one written in the C language in 1974.

Unix now is a large freeware product that many people can contribute to, this is because it was not a proprietary operating system.

These operating systems are often used in workstation products sold by the likes of IBM, Microssytems, and Silicon Graphics.

The system was designed to be small and flexible that could be installed on virtually any computer that had a C compiler on it.

Who uses Unix?