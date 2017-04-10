What is UPS?

UPS, or in its long form, uninterruptible power supply, is a power supply that contains a battery that keeps IT running once power is lost.

UPSs also have the capability to help reduce the impact of power surges.

An UPS does not run for too long and should not be confused with a generator. Its main function is to keep systems running until power is restored within a short space of time, or make the transition between a primary power source that has failed to a secondary power source (for example, a generator) that will keep things running for longer.

Essentially, it quickly reacts to a power surge and bridges the transition between primary and backup power sources.

They are used in computers, for example, to give users enough time to save their works before the computer shuts down.

When there is a power surge, the UPS helps prevent the computer being affected and damaged by it.

What role do they play in the data centre?

Technology Term:

Uninterruptible Power Supply

Standard Definition Exists?

No

Accepted Acronym:

UPS

Previous ArticleSay cheese: the body camera storage dilemma
Next ArticleFlipkart takes fight to Amazon, confirms $1.4bn backing from Microsoft, eBay & Tencent
Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Chatbots: Should your business talk to a robot?
10 hours ago
Google wants to make Android smarter with AI algorithms on your phone
11 hours ago
Flipkart takes fight to Amazon, confirms $1.4bn backing from Microsoft, eBay & Tencent
12 hours ago
Say cheese: the body camera storage dilemma
13 hours ago
Shadow Brokers open NSA hacking trove in protest against Trump
13 hours ago
5 Top Fintech Companies Disrupting the Status Quo in Finance
15 hours ago
Microsoft Office zero-day attacks target Word users
16 hours ago
Met office weathers the data storm with IBM, Computacenter upgrade
16 hours ago
What went Wonga? Payday loans firm hit by massive data breach
17 hours ago
Mark Shuttleworth labels some free software users as “anti-social” and “muppets”
18 hours ago
The rise of the cyborg: Are we ready for augmented humans?
2 days ago
Grand National odds, tips and possible winners – 5 best betting apps
3 days ago
HP boss: Have you left the door to your network wide open?
3 days ago
Best free antivirus software
3 days ago
Hortonworks CEO Exclusive: De-risking Hadoop amid a new wave of data
3 days ago
Software Approaches to Addressing Encrypted Traffic Prove Their Value
4 days ago