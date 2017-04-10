What is Usenet?

Usenet

Usenet is a global network discussion system that was established in 1980.

The system was created by Jim Ellis and Tom Truscott, graduates of Duke University in North Carolina. The two data scientists came up with the concept in 1979 before establishing it a year later.

The system was developed from the UUCIP dial-up network architecture and allows users to read and post messages to categories, or newsgroups, in a bulletin board stule system.

 

How did Usenet influenced modern sites?

Name of Technology:

Usenet

Year Introduced:

1980

Invented by :

Tom Truscott and Jim Ellis

Open Source or Proprietary:

Proprietary

Main technology category:

Computer network

Patent:

Yes

