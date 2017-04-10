What is UTM?

Unified threat management (UTM) is a type of cyber security product that offers a full defence against different types of cyber attack.

This differs from an approach in which companies buy different capabilities, such as firewalls or antivirus software, from different companies and combining them into an overall defence system.

Single vendors might offer a UTM product instead, allowing users to monitor their entire systems and the threats to those systems through a single console.

Is UTM the future of cyber security?