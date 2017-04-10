What is uTorrent?

uTorrent is a free piece of software that is used to download large files in a file sharing environment.

The program was launched in September 2005 and was built by Luvig Strigeus and it is part of BitTorrent’s portfolio.

It has 100 million users worldwide and is available in 67 different languages. The program is designed to work on the major mobile and desktop operating systems, including Windows, Linux, Android and OS X.

