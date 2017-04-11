What is Venture Capital?

Venture Capital, often shortened to VC, is a form of private equity which finances early-stage companies and start-ups.
This investment is usually given to companies expected to have a high growth potential, or have already shown high growth in terms of revenue and employees.
Venture Capital firms invest in start-ups in exchange for equity, or ownership stake, in the company they are funding.
Today, many start-ups looking for funding are usually from the high technology industries, such as social media or IT. Usually, VC funding only happens after a seed funding round. This is a form of securities offering for companies not usually generating its own cash yet.
Technology Term:
Venture Capital
Standard Definition Exists?
Capital invested in a project in which there is a substantial element of risk, typically a new or expanding business.
Accepted Acronym:
VC