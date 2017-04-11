What is Venture Capital?

venture capital

Venture Capital, often shortened to VC, is a form of private equity which finances early-stage companies and start-ups.

This investment is usually given to companies expected to have a high growth potential, or have already shown high growth in terms of revenue and employees.

Venture Capital firms invest in start-ups in exchange for equity, or ownership stake, in the company they are funding.

Today, many start-ups looking for funding are usually from the high technology industries, such as social media or IT. Usually, VC funding only happens after a seed funding round. This is a form of securities offering for companies not usually generating its own cash yet.

Who’s raising money?

Technology Term:

Venture Capital

Standard Definition Exists?

Capital invested in a project in which there is a substantial element of risk, typically a new or expanding business.

Accepted Acronym:

VC

Previous ArticleUK government dodge Microsoft Brexit price hike in new deal
Next ArticleWhat is video conferencing?
Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

5 ways to adapt your mobile security strategy for IoT
5 mins ago
Best CPU for gaming
39 mins ago
Cyber Awareness: Treat cyber security like drink driving
3 hours ago
Over a quarter would trust robots over doctors with heart surgery
4 hours ago
UK government dodge Microsoft Brexit price hike in new deal
5 hours ago
Raspberry Pi 3 says hello to Microsoft Cortana in Creators Update
5 hours ago
Microsoft acquires Deis in container challenge to AWS, Google
5 hours ago
Qualcomm, Apple in a right royal bust-up
6 hours ago
IBM Bluemix targets app developers with open microservices
6 hours ago
Chatbots: Should your business talk to a robot?
22 hours ago
Google wants to make Android smarter with AI algorithms on your phone
23 hours ago
Flipkart takes fight to Amazon, confirms $1.4bn backing from Microsoft, eBay & Tencent
24 hours ago
Say cheese: the body camera storage dilemma
1 day ago
Shadow Brokers open NSA hacking trove in protest against Trump
1 day ago
5 Top Fintech Companies Disrupting the Status Quo in Finance
1 day ago
Microsoft Office zero-day attacks target Word users
1 day ago