What is video conferencing?

Video conferencing is a way of talking to other people via a video connection allows humans to meet, talk and see each others.

Video conferencing happens once video connections are set up through the use of telecommunications technologies and/or the Internet.

This allows two or more people to join a call and share real-time video images between themselves.

Video conferencing has its origins back in 1878 (two years after the telephone was invented). An early drawing by George du Maurier shows two people talking on the phone with another person, and a video of that person is displayed on a wall. This led to the conceptualisation of the videophone.

Who uses video conferencing?