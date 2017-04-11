What is Visual Basic?

Visual Basic (VB) is a third-generation programming environment from Microsoft.

The system works by allowing a programmer to use a graphical user interface (GUI) in order to choose and modify sections of code that have been pre-selected from a basic programming language.

Visual Basic was designed to be easy to learn and use, which is why it is often used to prototype an application that will likely then be written in a more difficult language but that is better suited to the app. The technology is also widely used to write working programs.

The creation of VB came from a user-friendly programming language that was designed for beginners to get to grips with.

How do you use Visual Basic?