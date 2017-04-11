What is Vlogging

Vlogging refers to the process of creating a video blog, or vlog.

Video blogging can be made up of short video clips that are posted online as either standalone pieces or as additional pieces of content that are added to a written blog post.

The rise of vlogging has been boosted largely due to YouTube, with the ability upload videos for free, and also due to the ubiquity of cameras, faster upload speeds, and omnipresence of smart phones.

The majority of vlogging ‘stars’ are under 25 and have been extremely successful in growing large audiences, many have also branched out into traditional media with books, TV shows and so on.

Who’s the most popular vlogger?