What is VoIP?

VoIP

Voice over IP (VoIP) allows a voice conversation to be transmitted as internet traffic rather than as an ordinary voice call.

This means that callers can use Wi-Fi networks or their data plans to make these calls.

These two applications are called voice over Wi-Fi and voice over 4G or voice over LTE.

Operators are currently trying to move voice calls onto 4G, since it is a more efficient use of spectrum than 2G calls and the call quality offered in these calls is better, with calls connecting faster.

What chat apps use VoIP?

Technology Term:

Voice over Internet Protocol

Accepted Acronym:

VoIP

Previous ArticleWhat is Vlogging
Next ArticleWhat is VPN?
Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Slack chat gets streamlined with Message Menus
7 hours ago
Cisco readies for data surge with storage networking upgrade
8 hours ago
Cloudera IPO: An argument against open source business?
8 hours ago
Foxconn shows interest in buying Toshiba’s chip business for $27bn
8 hours ago
Accelerated computing in data centre driven by AI, says Nvidia
8 hours ago
Fan creators to make money from Minecraft games with new marketplace
9 hours ago
5 ways to adapt your mobile security strategy for IoT
10 hours ago
Best CPU for gaming
10 hours ago
Cyber Awareness: Treat cyber security like drink driving
12 hours ago
Over a quarter would trust robots over doctors with heart surgery
14 hours ago
UK government dodge Microsoft Brexit price hike in new deal
15 hours ago
Raspberry Pi 3 says hello to Microsoft Cortana in Creators Update
15 hours ago
Qualcomm, Apple in a right royal bust-up
15 hours ago
Chatbots: Should your business talk to a robot?
1 day ago
Flipkart takes fight to Amazon, confirms $1.4bn backing from Microsoft, eBay & Tencent
1 day ago
Say cheese: the body camera storage dilemma
1 day ago