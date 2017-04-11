What is VPN?

VPN

VPN stands for virtual private network. VPNs are used to increase security in networks that are not so safe for data to travel around by encrypting connections.

This is used to bulk up privacy in public networks, like internet and Wi-Fi connections. This makes VPNs a business favourite when it comes down to protecting their data.

Businesses can for example set up VPN connections so their employees can still access company data, via an intranet portal for example, while away from the office.

What are the security protocols?

Name of Technology:

Virtual Private Network

Invented by :

Stan Hank

Open Source or Proprietary:

Open Source

Main technology category:

Network

Patent:

No

