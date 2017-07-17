The 5 Biggest Data Myths in Telco: Exposed

The telecommunications industry is at a critical stage in its data journey. While organisations have access to richer and greater amounts of data than ever before, telco companies are only just beginning to explore the potential they can realise with it.

Can telco organisations gain more from their data strategy? Or is there something holding them back from realising the value that analysing their data can bring? To find out, Cloudera explore the five biggest myths that they believe are holding the telecommunications industry back.