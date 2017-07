CISOs Investigate: User Behaviour Analytics (UBA) includes interviews with 11 security leaders who have deployed or are looking to deploy third-party solutions. This report replaces the ad hoc, often informal and time-consuming processes of personally gathering peer insight.

The report includes responses to Requests for Information (RFIs) submitted by eight vendors. Developed by CISOs, the RFI criteria highlight the most important technology aspects of the potential solutions.