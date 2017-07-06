Cloud Workspace Services: Adoption Made Simple

Download this whitepaper to discover how Citrix helps companies address the issues around cloud services adoption at every stage of their journey.

  • A unique hybrid approach allows complete flexibility for customers to blend both onpremises and cloud services in alignment with their requirements and priorities to deliver a unified workspace.
  • Integrated tools for operations, migration, onboarding and monitoring enable customers to increase and extend the reach and value of their cloud strategy over time.
  • Integrated analytics give administrators deep insight into usage, security, performance and user experience

While each company’s journey to the cloud will follow a unique path, Citrix helps ensure complete flexibility, freedom and simplicity at each step along the way.

Type: White Paper
