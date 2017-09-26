Steps to Secure Your Journey to the Public Cloud: Challenges, Misconceptions and Opportunities of Shared Responsibility

This report reveals that there’s a concerning lack of understanding of the Shared Responsibility Model, a key requirement of most IaaS providers, which states that cloud customers must provide much of the security themselves. This needs to change if organisations are to create the secure foundation on which public cloud success and business growth must be based.

The bottom line is that organisations are continuing to invest in public cloud projects, but they need a trusted vendor-neutral partner to help them navigate the choppy waters of cybersecurity if they want to minimise risk in the process. With sweeping new European data protection regulations landing in May 2018, no organisation can afford to ignore security today.