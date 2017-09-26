Steps to Secure Your Journey to the Public Cloud: Challenges, Misconceptions and Opportunities of Shared Responsibility

Barracuda

This report reveals that there’s a concerning lack of understanding of the Shared Responsibility Model, a key requirement of most IaaS providers, which states that cloud customers must provide much of the security themselves. This needs to change if organisations are to create the secure foundation on which public cloud success and business growth must be based.

The bottom line is that organisations are continuing to invest in public cloud projects, but they need a trusted vendor-neutral partner to help them navigate the choppy waters of cybersecurity if they want to minimise risk in the process. With sweeping new European data protection regulations landing in May 2018, no organisation can afford to ignore security today.

Published:
Lang:
Type: White Paper
Length:

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

The cost of NOT educating staff on cybersecurity? £6.4 million
2 hours ago
We need to talk about Ransomware
10 hours ago
Equifax CEO Richard Smith quits after data breach
11 hours ago
Six ways UK businesses can compete against the e-commerce giants
13 hours ago
Will analysts own the future?
14 hours ago
Growth of Blockchain and Data-Driven Businesses at the International Broadcasting Convention
14 hours ago
Malware strikes back hitting Facebook, healthcare and education hard
14 hours ago
SUSE pushes open source SDS as solution to vendor lock-in
15 hours ago
Huawei, Alibaba join Nvidia’s smart city Metropolis
16 hours ago
Ericsson, Telstra make transatlantic encryption breakthrough
16 hours ago
AI, machine learning and security
17 hours ago
Microsoft Ignite: Quantum computing, Cloud & AI kick off the show
1 day ago
Cisco UK CEO on the only place to bee in Manchester
1 day ago
Bagging a bargain is easier with a ‘sales satnav’
1 day ago
With 40,000 jobs on the line, Uber CEO vows to make things right
1 day ago
Intel makes a play for gamers, enhancing experience with 8th Gen Intel Core
1 day ago