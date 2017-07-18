Digital Businesses Need to Rethink Their Network Strategies ZK Research White Paper

The network plays a fundamental role in enabling the shift to digital. But it simply cannot fulfill this function while it is hardware-bound and hard-coded.

The network must become cloudlike to enable delivery of dynamic, rich digital services quickly and easily. This means shifting away from old approaches that require configuration of individual boxes to an approach that is software-defined, based on policy and orchestration. It’s time for SD-WAN.

Read this ZK Research white paper to:

• Understand the challenge with traditional networks

• Chart a path to SD-WAN

• Learn what to look for in SD-WAN vendors.