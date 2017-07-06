EMEA CIO Insights Survey #2

Citrix

Mobile technology is enabling a huge shift in how and where we work. But how well are we adapting to these changes? Are they making us more productive? Is our work-life balance better?

To answer these questions Citrix conducted a survey of over 500 IT professionals across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The startling results reveal both a positive and negative impact on our careers and day to day life.

The opportunity for EMEA businesses now is to use this information to prepare for new and better ways to work. Download this whitepaper to find out more.

