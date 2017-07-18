This Enterprise Management Associates® (EMA™) research summary, sponsored by Riverbed®, highlights some of the key findings of EMA’s landmark report, “Network Management Megatrends 2016: Managing Networks in the Era of the Internet of Things, Hybrid Cloud, and Advanced Network Analytics.” It examines several major areas of change and evolution affecting network management. These “megatrends” include hybrid cloud networking, the Internet of Things (IoT), advanced network analytics, network management outsourcing, and network management tool consolidation.
Enterprise Management Associates: Network Management Megatrends 2016
Riverbed