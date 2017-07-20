The Essential Guide to Storage for DevOps

Organizations of all types and sizes are undergoing a digital transformation to better engage with customers. This transformation often means accelerating development, entering new markets, adding to product differentiation, and more.

Increasingly, companies are adopting a DevOps methodology to achieve these goals. A recent survey suggests that DevOps can help you deploy code faster while reducing failure rates and outages.

This guide helps you understand the storage features that are most beneficial to your DevOps practice and provides specific guidelines on what to look for.