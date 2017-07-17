Siemens case study

Download this whitepaper to discover how Omneo Big Data Analytics for Product Performance Intelligence Helps Manufacturers Save Millions.

The Omneo EDH provides electronic device manufacturers with a holistic, comprehensive, and interactive solution that helps them resolve supply chain issues before they impact the customer experience, or worse yet, the bottom line. These capabilities are helping Siemens PLM Software win business with global brands, including two consumer electronics companies that are known for their leadership in supply chain operations and product quality. Based on conservative numbers from clients, customers have reported that the Siemens PLM Software supply chain cloud solution, Omneo, has driven total annual operational savings between USD $15 and $25 million.