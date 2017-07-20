South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust Deploys VDI on Tintri Storage

Discover how Tintri Provides Fast and Secure, Single Sign-On Access to Virtual Desktops for Thousands of Healthcare Workers
Key challenges
- Wanted to provide simple and fast SSO access to virtual desktops for all healthcare workers
- Needed a solution that was easily scalable to thousands of local and remote users
- Performance of existing storage platform could not handle VDI spikes for just 50 end users
Tintri solution
- Two Tintri VMstore systems
- Tintri Global Center management interface
Primary use case
- Virtual desktops with Single Sign-On access
Business benefits
- Obtained high performing VDI and SSO environment
- Gained granular scalability to expand to thousands of VDI users
- Simplified management
- Accelerated deployment, with 2-3 hour installation and 5 minute configuration