South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust Deploys VDI on Tintri Storage

Tintri

Discover how Tintri Provides Fast and Secure, Single Sign-On Access to Virtual Desktops for Thousands of Healthcare Workers

Key challenges

  • Wanted to provide simple and fast SSO access to virtual desktops for all healthcare workers
  • Needed a solution that was easily scalable to thousands of local and remote users
  • Performance of existing storage platform could not handle VDI spikes for just 50 end users

Tintri solution

  • Two Tintri VMstore systems
  • Tintri Global Center management interface

Primary use case

  • Virtual desktops with Single Sign-On access

Business benefits

  • Obtained high performing VDI and SSO environment
  • Gained granular scalability to expand to thousands of VDI users
  • Simplified management
  • Accelerated deployment, with 2-3 hour installation and 5 minute configuration
Published:
Lang:
Type: White Paper
Length:

