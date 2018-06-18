Microsoft ICE Contract Draws Fire

Company’s cloud contract with Immigration and Customs Enforcement draws fire amid divisive row

A political row in the United States over the separation of children from their parents by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is reaching fever pitch – and tech giant Microsoft was today facing growing social media blowback for its contract with the law enforcement agency.

The policy of criminally prosecuting undocumented migrants at the border and separating them from their children was described Monday by CNN as “the most emotive and politically unpredictable test” of President Trump’s administration, and emotions are running high across the political spectrum.

Reputational Risk?

The growing furore started to reach Microsoft on Monday, with a rising number of Tweets pointing to a January 24 blog by the company’s general manager, highlighting how “proud” the company was to support mission-critical work for ICE, including facial recognition and identification of immigrants.

“The new FedRAMP High ATO [security certification] validates that Azure Government meets all security and compliance standards necessary to handle ICE’s most sensitive unclassified data, including data that supports the core Agency functions and protects against loss of life”, wrote Microsoft General Manager Tom Keane.

He added: “ICE’s decision to accelerate IT modernization using Azure Government will help them innovate faster while reducing the burden of legacy IT. The agency is currently implementing transformative technologies for homeland security and public safety, and we’re proud to support this work with our mission-critical cloud.”

Wow. @Microsoft explicitly and proudly supporting ICE is shocking. I know they have a long history of government contracting, and this was probably so natural to their sales department that nobody thought twice, but I expected leadership to know better than this. https://t.co/Zr4FWw6GR2 — Yonatan Zunger 🔥 (@yonatanzunger) June 18, 2018

Such government contracts represent a growing reputational risk for companies like Microsoft; something highlighted by a public and internal backlash against Google’s Project Maven contract with the Pentagon.(The contract involves Google providing AI support for drone targeting). This resulted in 4,000 Google staff signing a letter against the deal and ultimately causing Google Cloud CEO Diane Greene to announce internally that the company will not renew the contract when it expires in 2019.

Ex-Google distinguished engineer Yonatan Zunger was among those on Twitter raising the issue of Microsoft’s exposure to the immigration row this week, writing: “Wow. Microsoft explicitly and proudly supporting ICE is shocking. I know they have a long history of government contracting, and this was probably so natural to their sales department that nobody thought twice, but I expected leadership to know better than this.”

Others pointed to the CEO Satya Nadella’s comments on the so-called “Muslim ban” executive order passed by Trump last year. (The Microsoft leader said in a LinkedIn post at the time: “As an immigrant and as a CEO, I’ve both experienced and seen the positive impact that immigration has on our company, for the country, and for the world. We will continue to advocate on this important topic.”)

.@satyanadella as a current @Microsoft intern, I’d also like to know why Microsoft is “proud to support (the work of ICE)” 😡 https://t.co/GG6OvFyoIy — Courtney Brousseau 🏳️‍🌈 (@cbrewsayso) June 18, 2018

The row may prove a storm in a teacup for Microsoft. Most tech companies have some form of defense contract and Microsoft, like every major cloud provider, is understood to be gunning for a piece of the Pentagon’s colossal JEDI cloud migration contact (see our earlier report here). Yet as the afternoon progressed the issue appeared to be gaining traction, with a growing number of people Tweeting the company’s CEO including one of the company’s interns.

Contacted by Computer Business Review, Microsoft declined to comment.

The Issue By Numbers

Figures from the US Department of Homeland Security show that 1,995 children were separated from 1,940 adults who are being held between 19 April and 31 May.

No information was given on the age of the separated children. The children are passed into the care of the US Department of Health and Human Services. They are transferred to government detention facilities or foster care while officials try to resolve their case.

The most recent year for which the Department of Homeland Security appears to have published an estimate of immigrants in the US who entered without a visa is 2014. The DHS estimated at the time (January 2014) that 12.1 million unauthorised immigrants were living in the United States.

The UNHCR and groups like Human Rights Watch have condemned the separations, as has former First Lady Barbara Bush, who this week wrote in a scathing Washington Post article that: “Our government should not be in the business of warehousing children in converted box stores or making plans to place them in tent cities in the desert outside of El Paso. These images are eerily reminiscent of the Japanese American internment camps of World War II, now considered to have been one of the most shameful episodes in U.S. history.”